The Los Angeles Angels split a four game series against the Houston Astros to open their 2026 season. In the process, Mike Trout has reminded the MLB world just how talented he really is.

Through the first three games of the season, Trout reached base 11 times, via AngelsWin. He beat out the Angels' previous franchise record of 10, which was held by Jim Fregosi, Rob Carew and Darin Erstad.

Over the entire series, the outfielder hit .462 with two home runs, three RBIs and a stolen base. Trout's .650 leads the American League while his seven walks lead all of baseball. Needless to say, it has been a resurgent start for the former MVP.

Injuries have taken a real bite out of Trout's career. From 2020-2025 he appeared in over 100 games twice, the same amount of seasons with fewer than 50 games played. The outfielder still managed to earn three All-Star nominations during that run, but it's a far cry from the beginning of his career.

Trout was an All-Star every year from 2012-2019. He was named Rookie of the Year and MVP three times. When healthy, the Angels star was making his case for the best player in all of baseball.

Now back on the diamond fully, Trout is looking to get back into form. If Los Angeles wants any chance of success, the outfielder will need to play a big role. So far, so good, although Trout will need to perform at his highest level throughout an entire 162-game season. But setting records again, the Angels have to be pleased with how the former MVP started his 2026 campaign.