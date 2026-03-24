The Los Angeles Angels are set to take on the Houston Astros on Opening Day to kick off the 2026 season. On Tuesday, the organization signed a former pitcher of the San Francisco Giants and New York Mets to the roster.

Reports indicate that Joey Lucchesi, who is 32 years old, is signing with the Angels, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Lucchesi is expected to be on the club's Opening Day roster.

“Joey Lucchesi signing with Angels, expected to be on opening day roster,” reported Heyman.

Lucchesi made his major league debut in 2018 with the San Diego Padres. He began his career as a starting pitcher, but has since become a reliever. With seven years of playing in MLB under his belt (three with the Padres, three with the Mets, one with the Giants), Lucchesi brings plenty of experience to the table in Los Angeles.

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Despite playing as a reliever for the Giants last season, Lucchesi has the versatility to start on the mound if needed. Joey Lucchesi could be available for some spot starts if an injury occurs or if manager Kurt Suzuki just wants to shake things up with the rotation.

Ultimately, we'll see what role Joey Lucchesi plays soon enough. Considering the Angels placed Grayson Rodriguez on the IL to begin the season, there is a chance Los Angeles is forced to give Lucchesi a few starts until Rodriguez can bounce back from dead arm.

Until then, the Angels will focus on their final spring training game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday. Then, the club will shift its attention to the first regular-season game of the 2026 campaign on Thursday.