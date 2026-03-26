Mike Trout will begin his 16th season in MLB when the Los Angeles Angels take on the Houston Astros on Opening Day. Leading up to the first game of the 2026 season, Trout posted a seven-word message on social media.

The 34-year-old outfielder revealed how grateful he is to play another year of baseball. Thursday's contest will be Trout's 1,649th career game, as he aims to lead the Angels to a successful season, despite the criticism surrounding the team.

“Feel grateful everyday to play this game,” said Trout.

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It's been a bit of a rough go for the 11-time All-Star since the 2020 campaign. He's only played triple-digit games twice in the past six seasons. In 2025, Trout played in 130 games, the most since 2019, and finished with a .232 batting average and .359 OBP. He also recorded 106 hits, 26 home runs, and 64 RBIs.

Mike Trout will bat second in the Angels' lineup on Opening Day. Shortstop Zach Neto will lead off, while first baseman Nolan Schanuel will hit third. Los Angeles is looking for designated hitter Jorge Soler to step up in the cleanup spot against the Astros. Trout's positioning puts him in a nice spot to put Neto in scoring position, while also having some RBI opportunities early in the order.

The Angels begin the season with a four-game road series against the Astros. Despite the franchise's struggles in recent years, Los Angeles actually has some exciting young players around Trout this season. Neto and Schanuel are both former top prospects within the organization, while catcher Logan O'Hoppe is viewed as one of the best young catchers in MLB.