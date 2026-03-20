Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout was hit by a pitch in the hand during the team's spring training game against the Chicago White Sox on Friday. According to Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com, Trout underwent an X-ray for precautionary reasons after exiting the contest.

“Mike Trout underwent a precautionary X-ray on his hand but it came back negative. He's OK,” Bollinger wrote on X, formerly Twitter

Angels shortstop Zach Neto exited the game with an injury scare as well, but he is also okay according to Bollinger.

Trout is looking to have a big season in 2026. Of course, he was once considered to be the best player in baseball. His past few seasons have unfortunately been defined by injury and underperformance.

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It remains to be seen if Mike Trout will still be able to play at an All-Star level at 34 years old. Counting him out is risky given his high ceiling.

The 2025 campaign saw Trout appear in 130 contests — his most games played since 2019. He hit just .232 to go along with a .797 OPS. Still, the slugger crushed 26 home runs.

Trout is still capable of making a significant impact. Sure, he may not be the same player he was when he was consistently in the MVP race. The three-time MVP could bounce back in 2026 if he has another healthy campaign.

The Angels are hoping to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2014. In order to accomplish that feat, they will need players such as Zach Neto to step up around Mike Trout.