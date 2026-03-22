In an effort to bolster their pitching staff, the Los Angeles Angels acquired Grayson Rodriguez in a trade with the Baltimore Orioles. However, the Angels will now need to wait a little longer before seeing Rodriguez in action.

The right-hander will begin the season on the injured list as he battles through a dead arm, via Jack Janes of the Sporting Tribune. Jack Kochanowicz and Ryan Johnson will now occupy the fourth and fifth spots in the rotation.

Rodriguez has been no stranger to injuries throughout his MLB career. He missed the entire 2025 season due to lat and shoulder injuries. That came after he was shut down after 20 appearances in 2024 due to a separate lat injury.

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When healthy, the right-hander has shown flashes of brilliance, which is why the Angels showed interest in a trade in the first place. Over his 43 starts at the major league level, Rodriguez has posted a 4.11 ERA and a 259/78 K/BB ratio. During the 2025 campaign, he registered a 3.86 ERA and a 130/36 K/BB ratio.

The Angels have had continued struggles in the pitching department. While a bit of a gamble, Rodriguez was expected to raise Los Angeles' ceiling. Perhaps he still can if his injury doesn't keep him on the shelf long-term. However, Rodriguez must be on the mound to prove he can be a full-time contributor.

Los Angeles will be playing close attention to the right-hander. They will stay cautious based off of his injury history. But after acquiring him in a trade, the Angels want to see Rodriguez pitch sooner rather than later.