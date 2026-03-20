The Los Angeles Angels could not find a spot for Chris Taylor on their MLB roster. Despite an adequate showing in spring training, the veteran utility man and two-time World Series champion was informed that he would not be on the club for its Opening Day road game versus the Houston Astros, per longtime reporter Ken Rosenthal. He subsequently opted out of his contract and will now try to catch on with another team.

Taylor spent a decade with the Los Angeles Dodgers, making a name for himself by winning National League Championship Series MVP honors in 2017 and earning an All-Star Game selection in 2021. His penchant for producing in the clutch, and his positional versatility, allowed him to survive some tough stretches at the plate. The organization released Taylor last May.

He quickly landed in Anaheim, going from baseball's most notable powerhouse to the franchise with the longest active playoff drought. And now his run in The Golden State could be nearing an end. Taylor batted .179 with a .278 on-base percentage, .321 slugging percentage and .598 OPS in 30 games with the Angels last season. The Halos valued the experience the 2012 fifth-round draft pick could bring to their rebuild, but a fractured hand limited his opportunities to make an impact.

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The 35-year-old was feeling far more comfortable in camp. He slashed .231/.388/.410/.798 with one home run and four RBIs in 39 spring training at-bats. Mike Trout, Jo Adell, Josh Lowe and Jorge Soler will occupy space in the outfield, and Oswald Peraza, Vaughn Grissom and Jeimer Candelario will presumably factor into the infield equation. Chris Taylor simply became expendable.

But he might have done enough to earn a chance with another organization. The Virginia Beach native will process his Angels departure and weigh his options before the new campaign begins.