The Los Angeles Angels are entering the 2026 season in a precarious position. They have a brand new manager in Kurt Suzuki. However, he'll be facing a difficult task in trying to turn Los Angeles' fortunes around.

The Angels haven't qualified for the postseason since 2014. They have finished last in the AL West each of the last two seasons. There are plenty of potent hitters in the lineup such as Zach Neto, Nolan Schanuel and of course Mike Trout. But Los Angeles has been completely unable to find their stride.

Their biggest issue has come in the form of pitching. The Angels finished 2025 ranked 28th in the league with a 4.89 ERA. If Los Angeles is going to have any chance of success, they need much more consistency from their rotation.

Based on their current standing, it may be difficult to land a top flight free agent like Framber Valdez or Zac Gallen. But Zack Littell fits exactly into Los Angeles' plans and should become a premier target for the franchise.

Angels must sign Zack Littell

Littell spent the 2025 season split between the Tampa Bay Rays and Cincinnati Reds via a pre-trade deadline deal. Over 32 starts total, the right-hander put up a 3.81 ERA and a 130/32 K/BB ratio. If he were pitching on the Angels, Littell would've led the team in ERA amongst pitchers with at least six starts. Furthermore, he would've ranked third in strikeouts. His 186.2 innings pitched would've been the most on the team as well.

An eight-year MLB veteran, Littell has pitched to a 3.88 ERA and 496/135 K/BB ratio over 234 total games; 79 starts. In Los Angeles, he would have an opportunity to further prove himself in the middle to back half of the rotation. At least on paper, the Angels would look a bit more consistent pitching wise. And if worse came to worst, Littell is no stranger to being traded midseason.

Yusei Kikuchi and Jose Soriano are locked in rotation spots. They both led the team in innings pitched in 2025. After pitching to a 3.96 ERA over 61 relief appearances in 2025, Reid Detmers seems poised to rejoin the rotation in 2026. After him comes Grayson Rodriguez and Alek Manoah. Rodriguez was acquired in a trade with the Baltimore Orioles while Manoah was signed in free agent.

Both have shown flashes of brilliance in the past, but consistency has not been their strong suit. Injuries have also played a toll on their development. If Rodriguez and Manoah pan out how Los Angeles hopes, their rotation will become one of the more underrated in the league. But the Angels are currently throwing all their eggs into that “if” basket.

Littell doesn't carry the same name value as other free agents available. But he has put up solid results wherever he has landed. Struggles from the Angels may mean another split season for the righty. But at least entering Opening Day, he gives Los Angeles another pitcher they can rely on.