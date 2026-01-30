With the Los Angeles Angels looking to boost their team heading into the 2026 season, one aspect that the baseball world has had questions about is in relation to star Mike Trout. As Trout looks to avoid further injury trouble with the Angels, an insider gives perspective on the star's future with the team.

Trout is in the midst of serving his whopping 12-year, $426.5 million contract, but with the regression he's had, which some could argue is big in part due to injuries, there could be some concern about what the future holds for the 34-year-old. Sam Blum of The Athletic would talk to Mike DiGiovanna on “Halo Territory” about what Trout could look like in 2026 and how some parts of his game “have not aged well.”

“I think Trout and the Angels need to kind of figure out a way to make the most of the situation,” Blum said. “He's not just forgotten how to play baseball. I think that some of the skill sets that he had have not aged well, right? Like playing the field, running the bases necessarily, or even being able to, like, catch up to fastballs, which has always been an issue, but it's become more of an issue, especially those high fastballs.”

What will Mike Trout look like in 2026? Mike DiGiovanna and Sam Blum highlight how urgent it is for Trout and the Angels to make the most out of the next five years. pic.twitter.com/gRjGEsS4Ur — HaloTerritory (@HaloTerritory) January 30, 2026

Angels' Mike Trout will be ‘proactive' in fixing key areas

While there could be high hopes for the Angels and Trout to return to top-level play that he's produced for most of his career, it could be a tall task to ask for. Last season, Trout hit a .232 batting average to go along with 26 home runs and 64 RBIs in 130 games, but as Blum mentioned, there's no denying that the star is “not native to these issues” he's been facing.

“I'm sure he's very proactive in addressing them in some capacity,” Blum said. “He's got five more years on this very expensive contract. They need to figure out a way. He needs to figure out a way to make those valuable years. Otherwise, it's going to be a long and painful, drawn-out process.”

At any rate, it remains to be seen how Trout will play, but there will be a drive to return to the elite performance he was giving, starting with hopefully getting healthier.