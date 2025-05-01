The Los Angeles Angels lost to the Seattle Mariners 9-3 on Wednesday. Their sixth straight loss ended their solid start and sent them tumbling down the standings. To make matters worse, Angels star Mike Trout left the game in the fourth inning with an apparent knee injury. He spoke with the Associated Press about the injury and when he expects to return.

Trout tried to beat out a ground ball to second base in the third inning and did not make it. When his turn in the lineup came back up in the fourth, Jo Adell was hitting for him. “When it happened, I knew it was like just a weird one. But now, after getting treatment and stuff, I should be a little better soon.”

He added that he will try to play on Thursday when the Angels host the Tigers for the first of four games. “I’ll come and see how it feels. That’s the plan right now.”

The Angels walked off the San Francisco Giants on April 20 to get to 11-10 on the season. Since then, they are 1-8, and Trout has been miserable in that stretch. He is hitting .187 with a .212 on-base percentage in those nine games. The offensive numbers for the entire season have been tough for Trout, and this injury is just a brutal cherry on top.

Trout played in his 30th game of the season on Wednesday, which is more than he played all of last year. He had a decent month last April before a meniscus tear in his left knee ended his season. Hopefully, this injury is not as serious, and Trout can bounce back from his tough April.

The Angels host the Tigers for four games starting on Thursday. We'll see if Trout plays in the game and the Halos get off the schnide.