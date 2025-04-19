After missing the start of the 2025 season due to offseason shoulder surgery, Zach Neto made his highly anticipated return to the Los Angeles Angels’ lineup Friday night — and his presence was immediately felt. The 24-year-old shortstop was activated from the 10-day injured list just in time for the series opener against the San Francisco Giants, providing a much-needed spark to a slumping Angels squad.

“It’s tremendous,” Angels manager Ron Washington said of Neto’s return. “He’s champing at the bit to play. We’ve missed him. And now he’s back.”

Neto, who injured his right shoulder during a head-first slide late last season, had surgery in November and missed all of spring training. He started a rehab assignment with Triple-A Salt Lake on April 1, where he hit .286 with four homers, three doubles, and eight RBIs in 13 games. The Angels were patient with his recovery, ensuring he played back-to-back games at shortstop before clearing him for activation. And he's already made an impact in his first game back.

Zach is back!!! pic.twitter.com/bHhbSa9P5d — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) April 19, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Angels get a huge boost to their lineup with the return of Zach Neto

“This is probably the closest thing to my debut, getting that call,” said Neto, who batted seventh and started at shortstop Friday. “Just coming here, kind of where it all started again. So I'm excited to be back and get to work and be with the guys again.”

Washington and Neto share a unique bond, often seen chatting throughout games in the dugout. The two exchange playful banter, but there’s a deep respect between them.

“Me and him have that relationship where I see him as a father figure,” Neto said. “It’s learning moments every time we talk. When it’s time to get serious, we get serious about the game.”

Neto’s return comes at a critical moment for the Angels, who had dropped four straight games and struggled mightily on offense. The team’s shortstops had combined to hit a dismal .150 through the first 18 games. Veterans Tim Anderson and Kevin Newman offered defensive reliability but almost nothing at the plate. The roster crunch resulted in Nicky Lopez being designated for assignment to make room for Neto.

“We’re not expecting Neto to carry this team,” Washington added. “But he’s got baseball skills, and his skillset can do a lot for our team.”

In 2024, Neto emerged as one of the Angels’ most valuable players, leading the club with 5.1 WAR while hitting 23 homers, swiping 30 bases, and driving in 77 runs. His energy, versatility, and grit are exactly what the Angels need as they return home after a brutal road-heavy opening stretch.

“I'm not the savior,” Neto said. “I'm just here to do my job. Try to help this team do everything we can to win.”

With Neto back in the fold, the Angels hope to flip the momentum and remind the league they’re a team to watch.