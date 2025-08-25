The Los Angeles Angels were feistier than most fans probably anticipated, hovering around .500 in July before stringing together four losing streaks of three or more games. They are now eight and a half games out of the third and final American League Wild Card slot, heading toward a 10th straight losing campaign. Fan morale is understandably low as the club begins a 10-game road trip, but the mood changed on Monday, at least for a while.

Ron Washington is on the mend. The Angels manager, who stepped away from his post on June 20 due to health reasons, rejoined the team before its divisional matchup against the Texas Rangers. Although he is off-duty for the remainder of the year, the two-time AL pennant winner did have some positive news to share regarding his well-being. He also made it clear what his plans are moving forward.

“Ron Washington said it was a quadruple bypass but he’ll be fully medically cleared in December,” MLB.com's Rhett Bollinger reported. “He wants to keep managing. Said he’s eating healthier and quit smoking.”

What does future hold for Ron Washington, Angels?

Fans have been wondering who will man the dugout next season, and judging by this press conference, it seems Washington would be willing to rejoin the Halos for 2026 if the organization welcomed him back. Ray Montgomery has served as interim skipper in his absence. There is always a chance the Angels want to go with another candidate, though. Future Hall of Famer and former Halos slugger Albert Pujols is a popular choice among fans.

Regardless of how the organization wishes to proceed, a healthy Washington would presumably garner plenty of interest. He managed the Rangers to two World Series appearances, coming within one strike of celebrating a championship, and won a ring while serving as the third base coach for the Atlanta Braves in 2021. He took over a dismal situation in Anaheim in 2023 and was making a visible impact before the squad cratered down the stretch and finished with 99 losses.

Washington's second season with the Angels started off on a more promising note. Anaheim weathered some struggles and fell below .500, but it was still exceeding expectations. Perhaps his presence can give the Halos added motivation for its showdown with the Rangers. The 73-year-old clearly misses the game and is eager to jump back into action.

“Yes I do. Without a doubt,” Washington said when asked if he wants to manage again, per The Athletic's Sam Blum.