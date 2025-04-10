Kyren Paris is doing things even Mike Trout never accomplished—and Angels fans are making sure everyone knows it. The 23-year-old utilityman is off to a scorching start to the 2025 season, becoming the youngest Angels player since Trout in 2015 to tally 20+ total bases through the team’s first 10 games. And that’s just scratching the surface of what’s quickly turning into a breakout campaign.

Paris made more franchise history this week, becoming the first Angels player to log at least 11 hits, five home runs, four stolen bases, and four walks through his first 10 games of a season. Only two other players in MLB history—Larry Walker (1997 Rockies) and Gary Redus (1983 Reds)—have ever matched that early-season stat line.

“I’ve always had pop,” Paris said, “but I’m just being more consistent getting the ball on the barrel.”

That consistency has turned him from a spring training surprise into a must-start fan favorite. Paris is slashing an absurd .440 with five home runs and a 1.653 OPS through just 30 plate appearances, leading the majors in OPS among hitters with at least 25 at-bats. His recent two-homer game at George M. Steinbrenner Field marked his first multi-homer performance in the bigs—both shots going to the opposite field.

Kyren Paris continues to lead the Angels early on in 2025

“That just shows me that I’m in a good place,” Paris said. “Being able to hit the ball all over the field… that’s important to be a complete hitter.”

Paris’ remarkable rise is made even more impressive by where he was just a year ago. He hit .118 in the majors last season and struggled in the minors, prompting many to write him off. But after a winter of hard work, including revamping his swing under the guidance of hitting coach Richard Schenck—who also works with Aaron Judge—Paris is reaping the rewards.

“It’s been a complete 180 to who he was in the past,” Angels hitting coach Johnny Washington said. “We’re happy where he’s at.”

The energy around Paris is real. During the Angels’ home opener red carpet event, manager Ron Washington said Paris wasn’t starting—and the crowd erupted into boos, chanting “We want Paris.” Paris, for his part, embraced the love.

“I’m excited that they’re excited,” he said. “Ready to keep the show going.”

Washington has emphasized that Paris will continue to see the field, especially with his ability to play both second base and center field. With Jo Adell, Mike Trout, and Taylor Ward holding down the outfield and veterans like Luis Rengifo and Tim Anderson in the infield, finding playing time hasn’t been easy. But Paris is making it impossible to leave him out.

“He’s swinging the bat well,” Washington said. “Each day he comes to the ballpark, he continues to swing the bat. We needed everything he gave us.” And if Paris keeps up this pace? He won’t just be stealing playing time—he might be stealing the spotlight from the face of the franchise.