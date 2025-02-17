Mike Trout's wife is Jessica Cox. Trout is a star outfielder for the Los Angeles Angels and one of the best baseball players in MLB today. In fact, his stellar all-around play ever since his rookie days puts him in the MLB GOAT conversation, which makes him a lock in the Hall of Fame. His career has helped Trout build a net worth of $140 million.

While Trout’s baseball career has been very successful, he claims that a good portion of that was due to his wife’s unconditional support. Let’s get to know more about Mike Trout’s wife Jessica Cox.

Who is Mike Trout’s wife Jessica Cox?

Mike Trout met Jessica Cox in high school. The two attended Millville Senior High School, as Mike took initiative to be relocated to a seat at the back of the classroom in order to be closer to his wife-to-be. Afterwards, they became best friends.

Jessica was born in Millville, New Jersey on October 5, 1989. After going to high school with Mike in Millville, she earned her degree in elementary and special education in Lebanon Valley College in Pennsylvania.

Jessica Cox's career and other endeavors

Jessica currently serves as an elementary school teacher at Dennis Township School Board, located in New Jersey. As a teacher, she specializes in teaching students with special needs. Aside from being a teacher, she is also a consistent fixture in the Angels Wives charity.

She took part in the event called Fill the Boot, which helps garner funds for the local fire department in Los Angeles. Moreover, she also helped in the Golden Ball charity which earned money for the Special Olympics of Southern California.

In addition to her involvement with the Angels Wives charity, Jessica and Mike also have a charity event of their own in the Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Orange County. The charity focused on assisting kids with no parents or one parent.

Moreover, the couple also took an active role in Chris Singleton’s Mike Trout Experience in 2013, which was an auction event in order to help earn funds for at-risk youth around the country. The event allowed fans to purchase raffle tickets and win prizes, including a potential meet up with Mike and two seats at an Angels contest.

Like her husband Mike, Jessica also had a brother in Aaron Cox, who also played baseball. Jessica’s brother was a minor-league pitcher for the Los Angeles Angels. Unfortunately, he passed away at a young age of 24.

While this was a huge blow, Jessica continues to honor him by collaborating with and providing help for organizations such as American Foundation for Suicide prevention and Tiny Turnip.

Mike Trout and Jessica Cox's relationship

After becoming close friends in high school, the relationship evolved into romance as Jessica became Mike’s high school sweetheart. But with Mike’s highly sought-after baseball talent, his signing with the Angels would eventually force the couple to partake in a long-distance relationship.

While long-distance relationships don’t usually work, it turned out different for Mike and Jessica. On June 29, 2016, Mike proposed to Jessica in an unforgettable manner when he had an airplane flying in the sky pop the question to Jessica.

A year after getting engaged, the couple married at a pastoral estate in Allentown, New Jersey. The couple enjoyed a solemn wedding. In fact, the two even decided to do an intimate first dance in private.

According to Jess, she admitted “Our lives can be very public at times, so quiet personal moments are important.”

Shortly after the solemn wedding ceremony, Jessica and Mike spent their honeymoon in Hawaii and Bora Bora. In their honeymoon, the newlyweds enjoyed some sightseeing, swam with sharks and stingrays, and also flew over an active volcano.

Mike Trout and Jessica Cox add to their family

August 2, 2020, the couple announced the birth of their first child on social media. Jessica and Mike named their son Beckham Aaron Trout, whose middle name is the same as Jessica’s late brother.

Their second son, Jordy Michael, was born June 30, 2024.

Jessica has always been supportive of Mike’s baseball career, which he claims was a huge part of his success.

In an interview or 30 Clubs in 30 Days, Mike said “She‘s been there before baseball and through the whole journey. You say we’re getting married young – I was with her for 11 years.”

Jessica and Mike seem like they’re very happy with their marriage. In fact, Jessica continues to post pictures of her family in her public Instagram account.

Nonetheless, this is all the information we have on Mike Trout's wife Jessica Cox.