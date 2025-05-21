After winning the World Series last fall, the Los Angeles Dodgers entered the offseason with three question marks in the outfield.

After winning Game 5 with Mookie Betts, Teoscar Hernandez, and Kike Hernandez playing in the outfield, the Dodgers made it clear they wanted to move Betts to shortstop and keep 2024 revelation Tommy Edmans as a utility man split between center field and second base, especially after trading away Gavin Lux to the Cincinatti Reds.

The first shoe to drop? Signing Michael Conforto away from the San Francisco Giants, where he played from 2023-24.

On paper, bringing in Conforto on a one-year, $17 million deal seemed like a solid enough bet to make, right in line with Hernandez's one-year deal in 2024; a former All-Star with a second-team All-MLB on his resume, Conforto looked like a pro's pro, hitting .238 with an OPS of .740 and 35 home runs during his run by the Bay.

Unfortunately, the Conforto signing hasn't gone as planned.

So far this season, Conforto has been the worst offensive starter on the Dodgers' roster, with his defense hardly making up for his .168 batting average. Conforto has been walked 23 times on just 171 plate appearances, but he's struck out 47 times, with just two home runs and six RBIs to show for his efforts.

And when taking the plate with runners in scoring position, Conforto has somehow been even worse, going just 2-for-32 according to Blake Harris through May 17, with that number dipping even further over the team's losing streak.

Could Conforto turn it all around? Andy Pages certainly did, going from a player fans were just as disappointed with to a certified every-day starter thanks to his incredible efforts at the plate, plus his strong defense. But 45 appearances into the 2025 season, the time is running out for Conforto to figure it out, especially as young players around him, like Dalton Rushing and Hye-seong Kim, look like legitimate pro players.

If Kim and Rushing continue to shine, don't be surprised if the Dodgers move Conforto before the deadline, as removing him from the starting lineup could be as much about addition by subtraction as any player they get back in a deal.

The Dodgers can't be precious in their World Series pursuit



When the Dodgers DFA'd both utility man Chris Taylor and catcher Austin Barnes after extensive runs in LA, it showcased one sad but unfortunate truth: no one player or their legacy is more important than another World Series win.

Barnes and Taylor, who joined the Dodgers one year apart in 2015 and 2016, respectively, appeared in 1,743 combined games over their LA tenure and played roles in winning two different World Series Trophies, which is a fraternity that is growing smaller and smaller with each passing season. And yet, because of players like Pages, Kim, and Rushing, LA decided that they were expendable in limited roles off the bench, opting to instead give younger players a chance to reach their upsides instead of older guys playing a few innings a night or a few games a week.

Was it hard to say goodbye to Barnes and Taylor? Yes, fans were mixed to put it kindly, but in the end, Andrew Friedman had to make the decision he thought was right, and may have to do so again for a player like Miguel Rojas, Kike Hernandez, or Max Muncy if he can land a noticeably better player one way or the other.

Fortunately, Conforto doesn't have that same longevity with the Dodgers and thus, could be moved before the trade deadline to a team in desperate need of a veteran outfielder, even if he isn't exactly playing like a former All-Star in 2025.

Discussing Conforto's playing earlier in May and the potential to give him some time to work things out away from the starting lineup, Dave Roberts admitted that he has thought about benching the free agent addition but hadn't quite gotten to that point just yet.

When Roberts made these comments, Taylor and Barnes were still members of the Dodgers, instead of alumni looking for a new opportunity elsewhere. If Conforto had figured things out and turned things around, like, for example, his teammate Muncy, then maybe Roberts would be resting easy knowing that the bottom of his rotation has come around.

Unfortunately, Conforto has remained among the Dodgers' least effective players to start the season, and it doesn't look like things will get better anytime soon. With LA in the middle of a season-high four game losing streak, it might be time to talk about moving Conforto for some more pitching, for former Chicago White Sox target Luis Robert Jr., or for whatever gets the deal done, as opposing teams, much like fans, know what to expect almost every time he comes up to bat: another out on the score board.