The Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Philadelphia Phillies in the National League Division Series in four games. They did so in dramatic fashion, winning in extra innings on a wild brain fart from Phillies' reliever Orion Kerkering.

That sets the stage for the Dodgers to have the opportunity to return to the World Series.

Standing in their way is the team that finished with the best record in baseball in 2025, the Milwaukee Brewers. The Dodgers were able to go on the road and take both games in Philadelphia. Now they will start the NLCS in the Midwest on Monday night.

So, let's dive into our bold predictions for the Dodgers in the NLCS against the Brewers.

Dodgers SP Blake Snell Dominates

The Dodgers made a big splash this past offseason, acquiring left-handed starter Blake Snell.

Snell is a former Cy Young winner with a checkered injury history. That history reared its ugly head again this year, with Snell missing a few months with a shoulder injury. But upon his return, he looked like his old self.

The veteran finished 2025 with a 2.35 ERA with 72 Ks in 61.1 innings pitched. In the playoffs, he has continued that level from the mound.

Through two starts, Snell has struck out 18 batters in 13 innings of work. He has only allowed two runs, both against the Cincinnati Reds in the NL Wild Card round.

The Brewers certainly pose a challenge. But in October, great pitching typically beats great hitting. Right now, Snell is pitching great. He should continue to see success on the bump for the boys in blue.

Mookie Betts Flexes Clutch Gene

A lot has been made of Dodgers' star, Shohei Ohtani, struggling at the plate. He is hitting just .148 with 12 strikeouts in 27 plate appearances.

But the Brewers are not going to be lulled into pitching to the superstar in big situations. There will very likely be several times where Milwaukee hurlers pitch around the phenom.

That will create opportunities for Mookie Betts to once again show why he is a future first ballot Hall of Fame player.

Betts had one of the worst seasons of his career in 2025. So much so that some were calling for him to be moved down in the order or even benched. But as the lights got brighter, Betts came to life.

After hitting a career worst .258 in the regular season, Betts is hitting .385 in the postseason. He has long since made his mark coming up big in the game's biggest moments.

There is little reason to believe that will not continue. Considering he hits behind Ohtani on a regular basis, look for that to continue.

Dodgers win NLCS in Game 6

The Brewers were the best team in baseball all season. There is no denying that.

But this is postseason baseball. Experience matters. Managerial experience matters. Pitching matters.

With how well both Snell and Tyler Glasnow are pitching, and with Clayton Kershaw being used as a long-man out of the pen, that eliminates the sole weakness of the Dodgers.

Their bullpen was an utter disaster in 2025. But when you can use guys like Kershaw to gap your starters to your suddenly elite closer in Roki Sasaki, I just don't see how the Brewers will match up.

Give me the Dodgers in 6!