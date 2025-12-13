The Brandon Aiyuk saga is finally nearing an end. One year removed from signing a four-year, $120 million contract extension, the San Francisco 49ers are ready to move on from the former first-round pick. After a tumultuous offseason that saw the 49ers void the remaining guarantees in Aiyuk's deal and receiver refuse to attend practices amidst his recovery, the team put the final nail in the coffin for his future in the red and gold.

The 49ers are placing Brandon Aiyuk on the reserve/left squad list, making him ineligible to return this season, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. The move sets up an expected divorce between the two parties in the offseason.