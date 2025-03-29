The Los Angeles Dodgers are widely acknowledged to be the best team in baseball. The defending World Series champions have gotten off to a solid start by beating the Chicago Cubs in their first two games of the season when both teams opened the season in Tokyo, and they defeated the Detroit Tigers in their domestic opening game at Dodger Stadium. Everything appears to be on track for another solid season for manager Dave Roberts, and they could get a huge lift if pitcher Clayton Kershaw can return in anything that resembles his best form.

Kershaw has had two bouts of surgery in the offseason. Repairs were made to his knee and his toe, and the star left-hander has been making progress on his recovery. He will be on the mound Saturday, throwing to hitters as he tests his progress.

Ideally, Kershaw would like to continue his recovery for several more weeks so he can take the mound again in game competition by the end of May.

The 37-year-old is no longer the workhorse of the Dodgers rotation, and he may not be any more than an occasional starter if he is able to make enough progress to return to competition. However, a healthy Kershaw would still be considered an asset for the Dodgers because of his experience, pitch mastery and history of achievement.

Dodgers should have healthier pitching rotation in 2025

As the Dodgers begin the defense of their World Series crown, their pitching staff should be much healthier and more effective than it was by the time it closed out the World Series against New York Yankees last fall.

Blake Snell, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Roki Sasaki and Dustin May figure to be the starters at the head of the Los Angeles rotation. The Dodgers also have a strong bullpen, feature Blake Treinen, Anthony Banda, Alex Vesia and closer Tanner Scott.

However, the pitching staff will receive a huge boost if and when Shohei Ohtani can resume pitching duties. He did not pitch at all in the 2024 season as a result of Tommy John surgery that was performed in 2023.

Ohtani will not be rushed to the mound this season as Roberts does not want to tax his superstar and pressure him to resume pitching duties. However, he had a bullpen session in late February and he is scheduled for another on Saturday.

A return of Ohtani and Kershaw to the Dodgers pitching rotation would make the powerful Dodgers an even more dangerous opponent for the rest of their National League challengers.