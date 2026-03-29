The Los Angeles Dodgers have gotten off to a strong start to their 2026 regular season, currently sitting at 3-0 after sweeping the Arizona Diamondbacks to open up their championship defense. The Dodgers are hoping for a bit more luck on the injury front this year than they experienced during the 2025 regular season as they look to win their third straight World Series championship.

One of the few questions for the Dodgers entering this year was how the team would divvy up its catching department duties, as young prospect Dalton Rushing figures to slide into a bigger role this year after making his MLB debut with the club a season ago.

Recently, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts revealed what the plan is regarding Rushing and veteran Will Smith.

“Dave Roberts said Will Smith wanted to play tonight, but he won’t play 3 days in a row often during the season. Dalton Rushing will start Monday, giving Smith 2 days off,” reported Blake Williams of Dodger Blue on X, formerly Twitter.

The Dodgers have the day off on Sunday, having begun their series against the Diamondbacks on Thursday and won all three games.

Rushing is one of many younger players who figures to step into a bigger role this season as some of the Dodgers' veterans age, including Smith, who celebrated his 31st birthday during Saturday's win.

Smith delivered some big moments for the Dodgers in their 2025 run to the World Series, including a monster home run late in Game 7 of the World Series against the Toronto Blue Jays on the road, which ultimately delivered Los Angeles the win.

In any case, Dodgers fans will get to see Rushing in action when the team next hits the field on Monday evening at home against the Cleveland Guardians.