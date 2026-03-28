The Los Angeles Dodgers flashed their new bling already after capturing the 2026 World Series. But the champs faced injury concerns ahead of Saturday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Manager Dave Roberts dropped a promising update, though.

Roberts revealed the status of two pivotal members of LA via Dodgers beat reporter Jack Harris of the California Post Saturday.

“Tommy Edman and Kiké Hernández both took on-field BP (batting practice) today, and are both progressing well, Dave Roberts said,” Harris posted on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

Harris added: “Roberts said he’d be ‘shocked' if Kiké isn’t ready to return when his 60-day IL is up. Roberts said end of May last week for Edman — but there’s hope it could be sooner.”

Edman played 97 total games last season during their second championship run. He ripped 78 hits while scoring 49 runs. Although his batting average dipped to .225 compared to .237 in the 2024 run.

Hernandez earned 92 games played with 47 hits and 30 runs. He drove in 35 RBIs as well. He's a fan favorite for his unapologetic honesty, which he shared during the Dodgers' victory parade.

Both Edman and Hernandez were not on the field for the MLB season opener. Los Angeles is already 2-0 to start its highly-anticipated march to a potential three-peat.

LA rolled to the 8-2 romp on Thursday behind a pair of four-run innings in the fifth and seventh. Andy Pages and Will Smith blasted home runs each to open the year. The Dodgers narrowly defeated Arizona 5-4 on Friday at Chavez Ravine with Mookie Betts and Alex Freeland blasting homers.