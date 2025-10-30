The Los Angeles Dodgers fell behind the Toronto Blue Jays early in Game 5 of the World Series. In fact, Blake Snell allowed two home runs to Toronto's first two hitters of the game. Unfortunately, Los Angeles could not back him up. And the defending World Series champions are one game away from failing in their title defense.

Snell went 6.2 innings on Wednesday night at Dodger Stadium. However, his effort wasn't his best by any means. He allowed five runs on six hits against the Blue Jays. He did strike out seven hitters, but he walked four of them in the loss in Game 5.

After the game, Snell fielded questions about his start on Wednesday night. He didn't want to make excuses for what happened. But he speak about the lack of luck he had on the mound in this contest.

“I’m not one to make excuses or anything close to that. But yeah, it’s just pretty unlucky. Only so much you can do… and that’s baseball,” he said in a clip shared by SportsNet LA.

Dodgers' Blake Snell felt good despite rough Game 5

Reporters zeroed in on an interesting trend early in the game following the two home runs. Snell did not throw a fastball for 22 pitches following the Vladimir Guerrero Jr. home run in the first. He didn't explain much as to why he made this move. But he reiterated a trust within himself during the second half of his start.

“I felt good, I feel strong. I've been training to be ready for this and be strong. I felt good, I trust me. Yeah, it's frustrating,” the Dodgers star said, via SportsNet LA.

The Dodgers are now up against the wall. But they certainly have reason to feel good going into Game 6. Los Angeles is expected to send Yoshinobu Yamamoto to the mound with their season on the line. He's been dominant all postseason long. And the Dodgers will need his best effort in Game 6 on Friday night in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.