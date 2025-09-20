Clayton Kershaw is nearing the finish line of his brilliant career. He made his last regular-season start at Dodger Stadium Friday night, and he went out with a flourish when manager Dave Roberts came out to get him with one out in the fifth inning against the San Francisco Giants. The Dodgers earned a 6-3 victory and clinched a playoff berth with the win.

Kershaw had just struck out Giants slugger Rafael Devers and that's when Roberts left the dugout with a fist pump. He came out to both congratulate the left-handed pitcher and remove him from the game. The Dodgers hurler left the mound to a loud and long standing ovation from his adoring fans. He returned the gesture by taking off his cap, waving to the crowd and pantomiming a hug that was directed at his wife and children.

The pitcher had a somewhat tired expression on his face as he nears the completion of his 18-year career, all of which have been with the Dodgers. He admitted that he is feeling fatigued following his announcement that he would be retiring at the end of the season.

“I’m kind of mentally exhausted today, honestly, but it’s the best feeling in the world now,” Kershaw said. “We got a win, we clinched a playoff berth, I got to stand on that mound one last time. I just can’t be more grateful.”

Postseason start at Dodger Stadium is possible for Kershaw

Kershaw is likely to get one more start on the road before the end of the season and he could get another start at home during the postseason. That may depend on the success that the Dodgers are having in the playoffs. They currently have a 4-game lead in the National League West over the second-place San Diego Padres. If the Dodgers maintain a lead and clinch the division, they will host a best-of-3 series in the National League Wild Card round of the playoffs.

Kershaw has a 10-2 record with a 3.55 earned run average this season. He has appeared in and started 21 games while striking out 77 batters in 106.1 innings. He was supported in his final Dodger Stadium start with home runs by Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts and Miguel Rojas.

Kershaw has had a remarkable career for the Dodgers. He has a 222-96 record as he approaches the finish line with a 2.54 ERA and he has struck out 3,045 batters in 2,849 innings.

He ranks with the all-time great pitchers who have worn a Dodgers uniform, including Hall of Famers Sandy Koufax, Don Drysdale and Don Sutton.

While he has not had the same level of success in his postseason starts, he has been a part of two World Series winners with the Dodgers.