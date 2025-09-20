The Los Angeles Dodgers face a critical question with Will Smith as the MLB postseason draws near. The All-star catcher has been sidelined with a right hand contusion that has slowed his production. The team placed him on the injured list after weeks of limited progress. His absence comes at a time when the Dodgers are trying to balance the NL West race and postseason preparation.

Manager Dave Roberts admitted the club had hoped to avoid the IL move. Will Smith played through pain for more than a week, appearing in just one game during that stretch. “We’re sort of at a standstill,” Roberts said. “Not getting worse, getting a little bit better each day. He caught Glas today in the ‘pen, which is good. Not sure when he’s going to start throwing or hitting, so it’s hard to get excited.”

Smith’s importance to the lineup is undeniable. He is one of the Dodgers’ most reliable hitters and a steady presence behind the plate. Losing him for an extended period would leave the team scrambling for alternatives. The Dodgers have depth at catcher, but few players can match Smith’s ability to control pitchers while adding consistent offense. In the pressure of the MLB postseason, that balance becomes even more valuable.

Roberts also cautioned against expecting a full recovery. “I don’t think it’s going to be 100% in October, so I think that there’s no better example or case study than Freddie. Once you get to that point, it kind of is what it is and you’ve just got to go,” Roberts explained.

The Dodgers now face a tough choice. They need to push for every win in the NL West, yet they cannot afford to risk further injury to Smith. The best-case scenario is that he begins baseball activities in Arizona soon, but that depends on his comfort level. Until then, the Dodgers will prepare for October not knowing if one of their most trusted players will be fully ready.

Will the Dodgers rise to the challenge in the MLB postseason without a fully healthy Will Smith?