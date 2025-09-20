The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants rivalry has defined generations of baseball fans, and Clayton Kershaw has lived through some of the most memorable chapters. In his final regular season home start for the Dodgers, Clayton Kershaw reflected on what it meant to share so many battles with the Giants. Speaking to Susan Slusser of the SF Chronicle, Kershaw captured both history and respect, showing why Dodgers-Giants games remain unforgettable.

Kershaw admitted that when he thinks about the Giants, certain names immediately come to mind. He mentioned Buster Posey, Madison Bumgarner, Tim Lincecum, and Matt Cain. For him, those players represented the core of the Giants teams that challenged the Dodgers year after year. He smiled as he remembered the competition, pointing out that Buster Posey still holds a special place in those memories. The respect was clear, and it underscored the bond created through rivalry.

I asked Kershaw about facing the Giants in his final regular season home game tonight. Here’s what he said: pic.twitter.com/LjK3EefVUV — Susan Slusser (@susanslusser) September 20, 2025

Through his career, Kershaw faced those Giants lineups countless times. The battles often decided division titles, playoff spots, and bragging rights. He acknowledged that while the Dodgers and Giants have been fierce opponents, he never stopped appreciating the talent across the diamond. His comments revealed that the rivalry was not just about intensity but also about respect for the players who made it so difficult.

The Dodgers-Giants rivalry has always been more than just another series on the schedule. For Kershaw, it represented the stage where legends clashed. He said it felt fitting that his last home start came against San Francisco. The fact that his farewell included another win over the Giants carried a poetic weight. Kershaw explained that it was appropriate to close one chapter of his career with the opponent that defined so much of it.

In the end, Kershaw did not hide his happiness about the result. He admitted he was glad the Dodgers won, but the sentiment went beyond the scoreboard. His words carried the weight of years spent in one of baseball’s greatest rivalries. For Clayton Kershaw, the Giants will always be part of his story, and that makes every battle unforgettable.