While the MLB clubs visiting Japan were supposed to be the stars of the Tokyo Series, the Hanshin Tigers played their role as spoilers as well as they possibly could, which grabbed the attention of Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts.

The Tigers shut out not only Roberts' Dodgers, but the Chicago Cubs as well to complete the nearly flawless two-game sweep. Roberts, whose mother is Japanese, did not skimp on praise for the club after their impressive performances.

“Really good ballclub,” Roberts said, via The Associated Press. “I thought they played really good defense. They can handle velocity, good with the fastball. The starter [Saiki] had major league stuff. Good command, good split. And then Sato, he looks the part. He's a really impressive baseball player.

“They clearly showed they can play at the top level,” Roberts added.

The Tigers, who are a part of Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB), the top league in Japan, defeated the Dodgers and Cubs each 3-0. Twenty-year-old pitcher Keito Mombetsu kicked off the Tokyo Series for the Tigers with a dominant showing against the Cubs before Hiroto Saiki surrendered just one hit to the Dodgers in five innings pitched.

Of course, the Dodgers and their Japanese superstar, Shohei Ohtani, did have some big moments — just not against the Tigers. Instead, Ohtani sent a ball into the stands of the Tokyo Dome yesterday in a game vs. the Yomiuri Giants. The Dodgers eventually won the game 5-1.

The Dodgers and Cubs will remain in Tokyo for a few days; the two clubs will open the 2025 MLB season with a two-game series at the Tokyo Dome on March 18 and 19 before returning stateside.

Coming off of a World Series victory, the Dodgers are expected to contend for another title this season. Ohtani, the reigning National League (NL) Most Valuable Player, will certainly factor into that, although when he will definitely return to pitching remains to be seen.

Over the offseason, the Dodgers also added Rōki Sasaki, another Japanese star, to their title-winning roster. The Japanese trio of Sasaki, Ohtani, and Yoshinobu Yamamoto could very well help lift the Dodgers to a second straight World Series in 2025.