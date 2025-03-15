On Saturday, the Los Angeles Dodgers took part in an exhibition game against the Yomiuri Giants in preparation for the upcoming 2025 MLB season. The game marked the return of superstar Shohei Ohtani to his native country of Japan, as the contest was played in the famous Tokyo Dome.

Understandably, the crowd was packed full of Ohtani fans, and he delivered his end of the bargain by crushing a two-run home run in the top of the third inning to put the Dodgers up 4-0. The fans reacted by going bonkers in the stands.

https://x.com/MLB/status/1900859807302664441

Needless to say, fans on X, formerly Twitter, were ecstatic about the epic homer.

“I’ve missed that bat crack oh my,” wrote one fan.

“The legend grows!” added another.

“Already a hall of fame” opined one user.

The Dodgers this year are looking to capitalize off of last year's World Series victory, in which they knocked off the New York Yankees in five games. Ohtani was brilliant in that series, but it was Freddie Freeman who took home World Series MVP honors thanks in large part to a game-winning grand slam he had hit earlier in the series.

Ohtani remains arguably the best player in the sport, and the Dodgers' will receive a jolt to their pitching staff this year with his addition there, as last year, they only had his services at the plate. The Dodgers somehow took what was already the best team in baseball and made it considerably better this offseason, adding multiple international stars as well as pitcher Blake Snell to the rotation in free agency.

All told, it's certainly looking like the Dodgers are shaping up to be clear favorites to once again hoist the trophy in 2025. Their season will officially get underway on Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs in another international game.