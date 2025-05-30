The Los Angeles Dodgers have a two-game lead in the highly competitive NL West as they prepare to take on the New York Yankees in a World Series rematch. The Dodgers did away with the Yankees in a gentleman’s sweep last fall. Now they open a seven-game homestand against New York but LA will be without one of its superstars when the teams meet Friday.

Mookie Betts is not in the lineup for the Dodgers’ series opener against the Yankees, per the Los Angeles Times’ Jack Harris on X. Betts stubbed his left toe after returning home from the Dodgers' recent road trip. Although manager Dave Roberts was hopeful Betts would be able to play Friday, he “found it too painful to even put on his shoe today,” according to Harris.

Betts is considered day-to-day with the injury but he'll undergo additional testing. Miguel Rojas will replace Betts at shortstop and bat ninth for LA.

The Dodgers can’t afford to lose Mookie Betts

Article Continues Below

The Dodgers have endured numerous injuries this season – the team’s IL payroll is currently at a mindblowing $102 million. However, the injuries have largely been limited to LA's pitching staff as the position players have remained relatively healthy. Obviously losing Betts would be a major concern for the Dodgers.

Betts did miss time earlier in the season with a mystery illness that caused him to lose 25 pounds. The eight-time All-Star was held out of the Dodgers’ season-opening Tokyo Series. It took the 12th-year veteran over a week to recover and doctors were unable to explain what was causing the severe symptoms. But he’s been healthy since overcoming the ailment, until hurting his toe at home on Wednesday. Betts has played in 53 of the team's 56 games so far this season.

The Dodgers are just 2-3 over their last five games as the team navigates an injury-riddled pitching staff. However, at 34-22 LA maintains a two game division lead over the second-place San Diego Padres.