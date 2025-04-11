The Los Angeles Dodgers have rolled without Freddie Freeman throughout April. The first baseman is dealing with an ankle ailment. Now, Dave Roberts and company have delivered a roster move — before his return.

Freeman is on his way back from the injured list. But the Dodgers pulled one other move, per Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register on Thursday. The defending World Series champions are clearing room for Freeman by sending one of their own down to Oklahoma City.

“Dodgers sent Hunter Feduccia back to OKC. Clears a spot for Freddie Freeman to come off IL tomorrow,” Plunkett shared on X.

That means the catcher Feduccia will suit up for the Comets — the Triple-A affiliate of the Dodgers. Freeman then comes over and becomes eligible to play immediately.

How Dodgers fared without Freddie Freeman

Freeman, again, hasn't played with the Dodgers the moment the calendar flipped to April. He last swung the bat and wore the glove on March 29 against the Detroit Tigers. Los Angeles has gone 4-4 since his absence.

The 35-year-old smacked two hits that March night. But one flew over to right center for the Dodgers' first home run of that night to cut the 2-0 deficit. Freeman blasted a 95 mph four-seamer to hand L.A. its first points in the bottom of the first. The Dodgers eventually erased the early two-run margin to win 7-3.

But how did Freeman land on IL? The Dodgers All-Star admitted a “shower mishap” left him with an ailment. Freeman slipped in the shower, which re-aggravated his previous ankle injury.

The Dodgers called up Feduccia after placing Freeman on IL. Feduccia had played in five games for the 2024 champs. He impressed by hitting .333 at the plate. Now the Dodgers are making a slight roster tweak.

Feduccia will likely cross paths with beloved Dodgers fan favorite Tony Gonsolin — who's on his own way back. Gonsolin struck out seven batters for the Comets on Wednesday. The right-handed pitcher Gonsolin has Tommy John surgery last year. Perhaps Gonsolin and Freeman will return to the dugout together before Easter or the end of the month.