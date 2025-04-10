Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts announced Wednesday that star first baseman Freddie Freeman is expected to return to the lineup Friday against the Chicago Cubs, per Patrick Stevens of The Associated Press. Freeman was recently placed on the injured list retroactive to March 31 after slipping in the shower at home and re-injuring his surgically repaired right ankle.

Freeman initially suffered the ankle injury last September and then underwent surgery in December after helping the Dodgers to their World Series victory over the New York Yankees. In addition to the ankle issue plaguing him of late, the veteran also missed Los Angeles' Tokyo Series victories over Chicago due to a rib injury.

In the three games he has played this season, Freeman has produced, with two of his three hits leaving the yard. The Dodgers star is 3-of-12 on the year with two home runs and four RBI.

Freeman has been taking live batting practice this week, and Roberts has clearly seen enough to declare him ready for a return.

“Just looking at his gait running yesterday, I would say that it’s better than it was when he started the season,” Roberts said. “I saw him do some lateral stuff, but that’s probably a better question for Freddie.”

Despite a number of injury woes to start the season, the Dodgers are off to a 10-4 start. They did just avoid a sweep at the hands of the Washington Nationals, earning a hard-fought 6-5 victory on Wednesday after losing the first two games of the series.

Freddie Freeman returning to LA's lineup will only add more oomph to a loaded group, and hopefully he can actually stay healthy now and avoid any more freaky mishaps. While the Dodgers took care of the Cubs in Tokyo, Chicago has rebounded to a 9-5 record and the best run differential in MLB. It should be a fun rematch series at Dodger Stadium.