Fans of the Los Angeles Dodgers have enjoyed the fast 10-4 start. Tony Gonsolin will fire up those fans even more.

Gonsolin currently is part of the Oklahoma City Comets bullpen — the Dodgers' Triple-A affiliate. He's relocated to the Midwest, as part of his rehab work from Tommy John surgery. The veteran, though, looked very much back in form on the hill in Round Rock.

The right-handed pitcher stood on the mound for three innings. Oklahoma City revealed Gonsolin struck out seven batters. He also allowed one unearned run and surrendered just one hit. And that production came in 46 total pitches thrown.

One fan sent some encouragement over to Gonsolin. The fan shared on X “Nice job cat man! Can’t wait to see you back on the big club!” Gonsolin's outing is an encouraging sign for the once injured pitcher.

Dodgers' Tony Gonsolin aiming for return to rotation

Gonsolin joined the Dodgers at Camelback Ranch for spring training. That's the last time he was with the champs. However, he's been away from regular season action a lot longer.

He underwent the knife for his elbow on Aug. 28, 2023. The surgery ended Gonsolin's season. Then, Gonsolin took his first step toward rehab by joining OKC in Sept. 2024. Los Angeles then orchestrated a contract move with Gonsolin in November — following the World Series run.

The Dodgers now know Gonsolin is well on his way back. He flashed the previous form that turned him into a 2022 MLB All-Star. The Dodgers and manager Dave Roberts have since rolled with a deep lineup filled with intriguing newcomers.

Blake Snell is a prized offseason addition. Snell shared a troubling injury admission, though, involving his left shoulder. He's currently on the injured list.

The defending champs, however, watched Roki Sasaki throw heat on April 5 against the Philadelphia Phillies. Sasaki went after the Phillies with four-seamers and splitters in the 3-1 victory — striking out four batters through four innings.