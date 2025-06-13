Mookie Betts did not like the way he was playing if the first two months of the season for the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers. Betts is normally one of the game's elite All-Star players, but he was rather ordinary until he suffered a fractured toe in an at-home accident.

Prior to that strange injury that occurred when he walked into a wall, Betts was hitting .254 with a .742 OPS for the Dodgers. Betts had grown increasingly frustrated because he was not hitting the ball the way he was used to attacking at the plate. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts and fans had seen Betts dominate the strike zone and produce extra base hits on a consistent basis.

Betts was quite frustrated with his performance. He said he thought his lack of production emanated from an illness he had during spring training that cause him to lose 20 pounds.

“I had to figure out how to attack them,” he said. “Before, I wasn’t really attacking the right areas. I was trying. I thought I was but it wasn’t really registering. I think the time off gave my body enough time off to stack some positive days and not think I was doing something right, go test it in the game and go get out a couple times and think that what progression you made is null and void.”

Betts has rebounded since returning from the injury

The talented Betts appears to have found his form since returning to the Dodgers lineup. He has a .351 batting average (13 for 31) and a .901 OPS in nine games since missing four games with the injury.

Delivering something of a resurgence allowed Betts to be fairly honest when he discussed his earlier performance.

“Garbage,” he said his numbers before his injury. “I believe I can be better than that. I believe in my abilities and my process. I felt like I was doing the right work but it wasn’t really translating. It’s just hard. It’s hard to know you were somebody and you’re giving it everything you’ve got and it’s not showing up. It’s hard to look at. I don’t care who you are.”

Betts is clearly one of the most accomplished players in the game. He has won the Most Valuable Player Award and he has earned a batting title, six Gold Gloves and seven Silver Slugger awards. He has played a key role in winning World Series championships with the Boston Red Sox and two with the Dodgers. He appears to be on a Hall of Fame path.