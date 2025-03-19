On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Dodgers moved to 2-0 on the young 2025 MLB season with a dominant win over the Chicago Cubs to conclude the teams' two-game series in Tokyo, Japan. Unlike the first game of the series, the Dodgers were in control of this one from the start, and were helped out by a monster home run from Shohei Ohtani in the fifth inning that made the score 6-2.

That home run ball didn't initially make it all the way into the seats, but Cubs center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong was kind enough to toss it to a ten year-old fan named Sota Fujimori, who reacted to the special moment after the game.

“I thought I missed out at first,” he said after the game, per ESPN (via the Associated Press).