On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Dodgers moved to 2-0 on the young 2025 MLB season with a dominant win over the Chicago Cubs to conclude the teams' two-game series in Tokyo, Japan. Unlike the first game of the series, the Dodgers were in control of this one from the start, and were helped out by a monster home run from Shohei Ohtani in the fifth inning that made the score 6-2.
That home run ball didn't initially make it all the way into the seats, but Cubs center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong was kind enough to toss it to a ten year-old fan named Sota Fujimori, who reacted to the special moment after the game.
“I thought I missed out at first,” he said after the game, per ESPN (via the Associated Press).
“I was really surprised,” he said, also revealing that he plays outfield for his own fourth grade baseball team. “I couldn't believe it. I'm going to keep it as the family treasure.”
Meanwhile, Crow-Armstrong was pleased to hear that the ball ended up with a fan who appreciated it.
“Absolutely, I'm glad,” Crow-Armstrong said after the game.
A strong start for the Dodgers
The Los Angeles Dodgers are entering the 2025 season with perhaps the highest expectations of any team in recent MLB history. Los Angeles finds itself in the rare position of already having won a championship and still having found a way to get significantly better in the offseason by signing several key free agents from both the MLB as well as Japan.
Ohtani remains arguably the best player in baseball, and Dodgers fans are looking forward to what he will be able to contribute on the mound this year as a starting pitcher in addition to his prowess at the plate.
The Dodgers will now resume spring training for a few days before their regular season resumes on March 27 against the Detroit Tigers. The first pitch for that game is slated for 7:00 PM ET from Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.