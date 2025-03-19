The Los Angeles Dodgers picked up right where they left off last fall, winning both games in Japan to open the 2025 season against the Chicago Cubs. By no surprise, Shohei Ohtani did his part, going 3 for 8 across the two contests with a home run.

After Game 2 of the series, Dave Roberts praised Ohtani, calling him a “superhero”.

Via Fabian Ardaya:

“Shohei just seems like a superhero,” Roberts said.

He sure does. The things that Ohtani does on a baseball field are insane. Not only can he hit a ball 450+ feet but Ohtani can also throw 100 mph on the mound. Superhuman traits. While he's yet to make his pitching debut with the Dodgers, that's expected to happen at some point this season.

A return to Japan is always special for Ohtani, who is one of the most popular figures in the country by a mile. The pressure didn't get to him, though. On Tuesday, the slugger went 2 for 5 with a double and two runs. On Wednesday, Ohtani had one hit and a walk in four plate appearances but it was a bomb.

Ohtani wasn't the only one to go deep in the second game against the Cubs. Kike Hernandez and Tommy Edman both left the yard as well in the 6-1 win. On the mound, Roki Sasaki was solid in his big league debut, tossing three innings of one-run baseball. While he did walk five hitters, Sasaki showed why he's expected to be a very special arm at the MLB level.

Back to Ohtani. His first season with the Dodgers couldn't have gone any better. He won the NL MVP and captured a World Series title. It's hard to beat that, but if he also dominates on the hill, it's only going to help Los Angeles even more.

LA now returns home for three more spring training games before facing the Detroit Tigers on March 27.