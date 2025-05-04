The Los Angeles Dodgers won their second World Series in four years last season. For a lot of Dave Roberts roster, that was the first championship of their career.Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts had prior championship experience while Shohei Ohtani reveled in his first Major League Baseball title.

One of the hidden obstacles that defending champions in MLB face is the ‘World Series hangover'. Because he has been there before with the Atlanta Braves, Freeman knows how to overcome the lull that sometimes plagues champions. To him, one of the best ways to deal with it is to just not talk about it, as he told Fox Sports Ken Rosenthal.

“Last year was last year. I know we’ve celebrated a lot and we get to see former teammates and hand the rings to them, but each and every day we’re trying to win the World Series this year.” Freddie Freeman talks with @Ken_Rosenthal about the Dodgers not talking about a “World… pic.twitter.com/TUm9Mqm0Yk — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) May 3, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Dodgers' 2025 season is off to a good start one month in. However, not everything is perfect for Betts and Co. Roberts is trying a new strategy to deal with injuries to his starting rotation. Ohtani is working is way back to the mound, but the reigning National League MVP might not be pitching in a game anytime soon.

Freeman, Betts, and the rest of the Los Angeles offense hasn't skipped a beat. They are one of the top groups in the league yet again this season, giving their pitching staff plenty of support.

The Dodgers are the favorite to win the NL and World Series in 2025. However, the road to a championship might not be as easy as last year's. The San Francisco Giants and San Diego Padres are in hot pursuit of Los Angeles in the standings. That might be playing into the Dodgers' favor, though, not giving their players a chance to rest on their laurels.