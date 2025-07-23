The Los Angeles Dodgers received a major scare this week when reliever Tanner Scott exited Monday night’s win over the Minnesota Twins with a noticeable arm issue. On Tuesday, manager Dave Roberts confirmed that the left-hander was placed on the 15-day injured list with elbow inflammation — a decision the team is hopeful will not lead to a long-term absence.

The injury occurred during the ninth inning of Monday’s 5-2 victory. After walking one batter and hitting another, Scott grimaced and immediately exited the game mid at-bat, flexing his arm. The 31-year-old closer was reportedly emotional in the clubhouse, with Roberts saying the closer was struggling.

While the scene was alarming, Roberts offered cautious optimism the following day during his media availability. The update from the manager, captured and posted by Dodgers Nation on X (formerly known as Twitter), highlighted the current state of Scott’s condition.

“Just given the way he feels, we’re in a better spot than we were last night.”

Roberts reiterated that the club is awaiting full MRI results to confirm the severity, but the initial evaluation suggests that a season-ending injury may have been avoided. The move to the IL, he said, is precautionary.

The implications for the Dodgers bullpen are significant. Scott, who signed a four-year, $72 million deal this offseason, has a 4.14 ERA and 19 saves in 26 chances this year. His fastball velocity has dipped slightly, and he currently leads the league in blown saves. The team recalled Alexis Diaz from Triple-A and will likely turn to veteran Kirby Yates in the closer role for now.

Despite inconsistent results, Scott remains a key arm for a bullpen that’s ranked middle of the pack in ERA. With the MLB trade in nine days, Scott’s status could push the Dodgers to aggressively pursue additional late-inning help. They’ve already been linked to Emmanuel Clase of the Guardians and Jhoan Duran of the Twins.

The Dodgers, battling injuries throughout the roster, are still in the thick of the NL West race. While the club managed a much-needed win on Monday, the absence of their closer — even if short-term — casts a shadow over the team’s momentum heading into the trade deadline.

Whether Scott's injury is a short-term hiccup or something more serious, the Dodgers bullpen will be tested. And with the MLB trade deadline days away, Roberts and the front office may be forced to act swiftly to reinforce a group suddenly under pressure.