The Los Angeles Dodgers have leaned on elite pitching throughout the NLCS, and few voices carry more weight on the subject than Clayton Kershaw. The future Hall of Famer shared his take on the staff’s success, praising Blake Snell and Yoshinobu Yamamoto for delivering back-to-back masterpieces that pushed the Dodgers to a 2-0 series lead over the Milwaukee Brewers.

SportsNet LA took to the network’s official X (formerly known as Twitter), posting the veteran southpaw discussing the brilliance of Snell and Yamamoto and how their performances have defined the series so far.

“Good pitching beats good hitting any day of the week.”

"Good pitching beats good hitting any day of the week."

Clayton Kershaw with some veteran insight after back-to-back dominant starts for the #Dodgers. pic.twitter.com/aMXvrF39Lr — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) October 15, 2025

The comment came after Snell and Yamamoto combined for 17 innings of dominant work, allowing just four hits and two runs while striking out 17. In Game 1 on Monday, Snell fired eight scoreless innings with 10 strikeouts. On Tuesday night, Yamamoto threw a complete game — the first by a Dodgers pitcher in the postseason since 2017.

Article Continues Below

Kershaw’s words resonated because they reflect the core of the Dodgers pitching staff identity. His influence remains strong inside the clubhouse, mentoring younger arms even while recovering from injury during what could be his final season. The Kershaw quote quickly gained traction across fans and media, symbolizing a passing of the torch to Snell and Yamamoto.

The Dodgers rotation has emerged as the backbone of their postseason run, erasing concerns from the regular season about inconsistency and bullpen overuse. Manager Dave Roberts has trusted his starters to go deep, and they have delivered efficiency and dominance.

Kershaw’s remark served as a reminder of what defines October baseball — execution, resilience, and poise on the mound. It also highlighted his role as a mentor whose standard of excellence continues to shape the organization.

As the series shifts to Chavez Ravine for Game 3, the Dodgers hold momentum and confidence behind a staff built in Kershaw’s image. Snell and Yamamoto are carrying the torch — and proving their legend’s words true.