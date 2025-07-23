The Los Angeles Dodgers suffered another concerning setback on Tuesday night when reliever Ben Casparius exited their game against the Minnesota Twins with an apparent injury. His early removal underscored the team’s deepening bullpen crisis as the trade deadline approaches.

Casparius appeared to suffer the injury in the sixth inning after allowing four straight batters to reach. He issued an RBI walk to Royce Lewis, then signaled for the training staff after grabbing at his right leg.

Gabe Smallson of Dodgers Nation first confirmed the development in an article posted to the website.

“Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Ben Casparius exited Tuesday’s contest against the Minnesota Twins after pointing to his right leg after motioning for a trainer to approach the mound.”

The Dodgers’ injuries continue to pile up. Already without Blake Treinen, Blake Snell, and Brusdar Graterol, Los Angeles now finds itself missing two more arms that had become key to their relief plans. Casparius had been earning more high-leverage opportunities, especially with the club’s recent 6-10 skid since July 1st.

In the same game, newly called-up reliever Alexis Diaz made his debut in relief of Casparius. Kirby Yates is expected to handle closer duties for now, but if the right-handed reliever is sidelined long-term, the Dodgers may be forced to expedite decisions ahead of the trade deadline. Reinforcements may be needed immediately.

The 26-year-old has quietly emerged as a valuable option this season, showcasing a fastball that reached 94.3 mph during the outing. Casparius’s injury is not only a strategic setback for the Dodgers, but also a clear indication of just how fragile the bullpen has become amid ongoing attrition.

As the injury list continues to grow, the coming days will challenge both the Dodgers' roster depth and the front office’s resolve. With the MLB trade deadline just over a week away, Tuesday’s setback could intensify the push for reinforcements—particularly if Casparius becomes the latest arm sidelined.