The Los Angeles Dodgers won their 41st game of the season on Wednesday after taking down the San Diego Padres 5-2. However, the club was forced to give Ben Casparius, who has been coming out of the bullpen, a spot start against San Diego. Manager Dave Roberts gave Casparius his flowers after his solid performance.

The 26-year-old reliever played so well that Roberts claims that Casparius is going to remain in the starting rotation, according to Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic. He ended Wednesday's outing with two strikeouts while allowing three hits, two walks, and an earned run.

“Dave Roberts said Ben Casparius' next outing will be as a starter.”

Ardaya reports that this is not likely to be a long-term situation for Casparius. The Dodgers have an injury with Tony Gonsolin that opens up a spot in the rotation right now. Additionally, having Michael Kopech and Kirby Yates in the bullpen gives L.A. an extra boost in the bullpen to support Casparius and the other starters.

“This won't be a pure opener situation with Ben Casparius. Dave Roberts sounded open to the idea of stretching Casparius out further from here to start. Two main reasons why: Tony Gonsolin's injury, and added leverage options in the bullpen with Michael Kopech, Kirby Yates.”

Regardless, it's just another example of Dave Roberts finding innovative ways to keep the Dodgers on top of the standings. Los Angeles currently owns a 41-28 record and is one game ahead of the San Francisco Giants in the NL West, pending the Giants' Wednesday contest against the Colorado Rockies.

But this is a great moment for Ben Casparius. He has the opportunity to prove his worth as a starter, showing off his versatility to the rest of the league. He's had himself a strong 2025 campaign so far and seems on track to continue playing at a high level. Casparius entered the Padres game with a 2.93 ERA and 1.000 WHIP while recording 44 strikeouts through 44.0 innings pitched.