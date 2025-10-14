To say Blake Snell dominated for the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 of the NLCS would be an understatement.

Taking the mound in front of 40,000 fans in hostile territory, Snell took down the Brewers in order with one lone exception, with a throwout at second base, allowing the two-time Cy Young winner to take down 24 batters on 24 attempts.

While things got dicey in the ninth inning, with Roki Sasaki being pulled from his worst relief effort to date and Blake Treinen walking William Contreras before taking down Brice Turang for the win, in the end, the Dodgers secured the win, and Snell earned his place in history as the first pitcher to take a perfect game through eight innings while facing the minimum since 1956.

Discussing his efforts with the crew on The Closer on TNT after the win, Snell revealed his advice to the Dodgers' other pitchers after the game, which simply comes down to growing from the moment heading into the future.

“I just trust belief in the guys that are out there. Yeah, I wasn't nervous. I knew they'd get the job done,” Snell explained. “They've been doing it all year, so I'm just excited. You know, they get to learn. They get to grow from that moment. We got the win, so that's all that matters, and they'll be ready. They'll get better and better.”

Article Continues Below

Asked why he kept spamming the changeup against a Brewers squad with seemingly no answer for the pitch, Snell noted that while it wasn't his initial plan heading into the game, when he saw it was working, he just kept dishing what was working.

“I think it was just understanding what their lineup was trying to do. I went into it, you know, you always go into it. You have an idea of what you want to do,” Snell noted. “The changeup was there, but it wasn't on the forefront of what I wanted to do, but just watching swings, reading them, seeing what they're trying to cheat for if they're out over the plate, how they set up on the plate. They're just giving you so many tells, and you learn from it, and then you figure out how you want to attack them, and then you're looking for an adjustment. If they're going to adjust, then you adjust, but that's just what I felt was best today.”

With Yoshinobu Yamamoto now set to take over for the starting spot in Game 2 and some combination of Tyler Glasnow and Shohei Ohtani available to go in Games 3 and 4, Snell might not see the mound until Game 5 showdown against the Brew Crew, should the series need to go that long. Fortunately, if Snell pitches like he did in Game 1, the Dodgers should feel very confident in giving him the ball.