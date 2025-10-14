The Los Angeles Dodgers just witnessed one of the greatest postseason pitching displays in franchise history. In Game 1 of the NLCS, Blake Snell silenced the Milwaukee Brewers with a dominant eight-inning gem, allowing one hit, no walks, and striking out 10 to give the Dodgers a 2-1 series-opening win.

MLB’s Sarah Langs took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to put Snell’s brilliance in perspective, highlighting how rare the performance truly was. Her post quickly gained traction among Dodgers fans who recognized the historic nature of the outing.

“Blake Snell with the 13th outing in postseason history of 8+ innings and 1 or 0 hits allowed

First since Roy Halladay’s 2010 no-hitter

First by a Dodgers pitcher

10th to also not allow a run.”

Snell’s command was flawless all night. He faced just one batter over the minimum, generated 22 whiffs, and never lost his rhythm. It was the kind of outing that instantly enters Dodgers pitching history, evoking comparisons to the franchise’s legendary October performances.

The reaction online was immediate. Fans flooded X (formerly known as Twitter) with praise for the left-hander’s dominance and composure under pressure.

User @PlayoffJake summed it up best: “When Blake Snell is ON, he’s still easily a top 3 pitcher in the sport”

Another fan @dodgerssol kept it simple: “Blake Snell I love you. Thank you for being a Dodger.”

User @jayhaykid chimed in and added some historical context: “Blake Snell is the 2nd pitcher in history to have 28+ K and no more than 6 hits allowed over any 3-start span in the postseason, joining Mike Mussina in 1997.”

And @JonnyCK13 spoke for all of the Dodger faithful: “I love you Blake Snell #Dodgers #NLCS.”

The Dodgers now hold the early series edge, and if Snell’s performance was any indication, Los Angeles may have found its postseason ace. His masterclass was more than a win — it was a reminder of why October legends are born on the mound.