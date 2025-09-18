The Los Angeles Dodgers turned a tense moment into a turning point Wednesday night thanks to pitcher Blake Snell. Facing pressure from the Philadelphia Phillies and with manager Dave Roberts approaching the mound, Snell shook him off and stayed in the game. He responded by striking out the side to close the seventh inning—capping off a season-high 12-strikeout, seven-inning shutout performance that helped the Dodgers secure a 5-0 win and avoid a sweep.

The Talkin’ Baseball podcast shared the scene on X (formerly known as Twitter), showing Snell’s firm decision to stay on the mound even as reliever Alex Vesia jogged onto the field.

“Blake Snell convinced Dave Roberts to let him stay in the game while Alex Vesia was already jogging onto the field.”

The podcast followed up with another post after Snell backed up his call with three consecutive strikeouts—silencing any doubt and electrifying Dodger Stadium.

“And he delivered”

The Dodgers vs Phillies matchup had already delivered drama, but this game carried even more weight. The Dodgers had lost the first two games of the series and needed a bounce-back to keep their NL West lead intact. With the win, the Dodgers improved to 85-67, maintaining a two-game cushion over the San Diego Padres in the NL West divisional standings.

The victory restored momentum after two tough losses shook the Dodgers. The 32-year-old veteran's leadership on the mound reignited belief in the clubhouse during a crucial stretch of the playoff race.

The southpaw's dominance couldn’t have come at a better time. The Dodgers’ playoff push continues Thursday with the first of a four-game series against the San Francisco Giants. With just 12 regular season games remaining, each outing feels like October. If Wednesday night was any indication, Snell is locked in—and ready to lead.