Los Angeles Dodgers starter Clayton Kershaw has enjoyed a storied career that has seen him win three Cy Young Awards, and an MVP. Despite these accomplishments, one of baseball’s elder statesmen knows that the 37-year-old will receive an even greater honor once his career concludes.

Hall of Fame starting pitcher Pedro Martinez stopped Kershaw after Tuesday’s MLB All-Star game, and made a simple remark that also served as a massive compliment.

“I’ll see you in Cooperstown, bro,” Martinez said.

Kershaw pitched during the second inning of the Midsummer Classic, and was taken out ceremoniously after recording two outs. The moment allowed the Texas native to exit the field to a standing ovation.

“I think you’re talking about legends of the game,” San Diego Padres All-Star Manny Machado told The Athletic of Kershaw’s standing ovation. “I think the game is above competition when you go out there.”

Kershaw owns a 2.52 lifetime ERA, and has accomplished just about everything that a starting pitcher would hope to achieve. Through 10 starts this season, he’s earned a 3.38 ERA while showing he can still help the Dodgers compete.

It is not known if this will be the lefty’s final season, but it is possible that his 11th All-Star Game showing was the last of his career. He recently became the fourth left-handed pitcher to amass 3,000 strikeouts, and might be ready to hang up his cleats.

Such a decision could become a hot-button topic if Kershaw is able to help the Dodgers win their second straight World Series title this October.

“It’s an honor to finally get to meet him,” Milwaukee Brewers starter Jacob Misiorowski said. “Maybe it’s his last (All-Star Game), maybe not. I hope not, because I want to be around him a little bit more.”

Regardless of whether or not Kershaw is about to retire, Tuesday’s All-Star Game gave the league’s finest a chance to show their appreciation for all he’s done.