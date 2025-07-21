Clayton Kershaw is not happy with the Los Angeles Dodgers' struggles following their 6-5 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday.

The Dodgers are going through a rough stretch of games, losing eight of their last 10 contests. This had their record decline in terms of winning percentage, no longer having the best record in the National League.

Kershaw reflected on the loss after the contest, which saw Los Angeles suffer a series sweep to the Brewers. He made his availability short, saying he didn't have much to say other than figuring out how to stop losing games.

“I don’t have much to say. I’m going to get myself in trouble so let’s just call it,” Kershaw said.

How Clayton Kershaw, Dodgers played against Brewers

Clayton Kershaw and the Dodgers have some self-reflecting to do after losing 6-5 to the Brewers in the series finale.

Los Angeles jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the third inning, getting a sac fly from Dalton Rushing and a two-run homer from Shohei Ohtani. That was the biggest lead the hosts would have as the Brewers outscored them 6-2 for the remainder of the game.

The Dodgers' bullpen had a hard time limiting Milwaukee's scoring chances. The Brewers landed 11 hits after 38 at-bats, not needing a home run to have the upper hand. Kershaw started on the mound as he lasted 4.1 innings, striking out two batters while conceding five hits and one run.

Los Angeles fell to a 58-42 record on the season but maintain the top spot of the NL West Division standings. They are 3.5 games above the San Diego Padres and six games above the San Francisco Giants.

The Dodgers will look to end their three-game losing streak in their next series, remaining at home. They face the Minnesota Twins as the first matchup will take place on July 21 at 10:10 p.m. ET.