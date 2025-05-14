The Los Angeles Dodgers have been rolling right along in the 2025 MLB season, currently sitting at 27-15 after a blowout loss to the Athletics at home Tuesday night. The Dodgers have been dealing with several injuries across their roster, including most notably on their pitching staff, with Blake Snell, Tyler Glasnow, and others missing time.

The Dodgers are eagerly awaiting the return of Clayton Kershaw, who is expected to make his season debut on Saturday after undergoing multiple surgeries.

Recently, Kershaw got 100% real on the mentality that has carried him through the injury struggles.

“This has been a hard one for sure, but I'm super excited to get back out here,” said Kershaw, per AM 570 LA Sports on X, formerly Twitter. “More than anything, I'm just tired of taking up space. I want to contribute. I want to help the team out, and so I'm excited to get out there and start getting some people out and make a positive contribution.

Kershaw also spoke on how his headspace as he enters year 18.

“I didn't want an injury to be the reason that I stop,” he said.

Reinforcements for the Dodgers

A big reason why the Dodgers have performed perhaps slightly below their mammoth expectations thus far in 2025 has been their injury situation. In addition to the aforementioned injuries to Snell, Glasnow, and Kershaw, the Dodgers are also eagerly awaiting the pitching debut of superstar Shohei Ohtani, who hasn't pitched in the MLB since he was a member of the Los Angeles Angels in 2023.

The Dodgers also saw star Mookie Betts undergo an illness that caused him to lose significant weight earlier this season, a setback from which he is still partially recovering.

Despite all of this, the Dodgers still boast one of the best records in the MLB and figure to be head and shoulders above the rest of the league from a talent perspective when they have everyone fully healthy.

The Dodgers will be hosting the Angels for Kershaw's season debut on Saturday.