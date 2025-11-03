With Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw winning his third World Series with the team, it marked a fitting end since the 37-year-old is set to retire following the end of the season. As Kershaw celebrates with the Dodgers and his family after the Game 7 victory, he would give a speech to the fans following the championship win.

The team's parade was on Monday, celebrating the title win in the thrilling seven-game series over the Toronto Blue Jays, as there were speeches made inside Dodger Stadium. Kershaw was no doubt emotional during the speech since, besides talking about the World Series, he would thank the fans for all the memories, among other topics.

“Thank you for 18 years, thank you for showing up and watching us play for the last 18 years,” Kershaw said, via MLB. “Thank you for being here for me and my family and supporting us, and thank you for all you guys. Thank you to my teammates. You guys are the best in the world. You guys are the best team in the world, and you've been the best team in the world for as long as I remember.”

While the Dodgers are now looking for a three-peat, Kershaw won't be a part of it with his retirement, though it's hard to argue that he isn't going out on top. After a legendary career with Los Angeles, he would say that while he will still be a “Dodger for life,” he will also be a “champion for life.”

“Last year, I said I was a Dodger for life,” Kershaw said. “And today, that's true, and today, I get to say that I'm a champion for life, and that's never going away. So thank you for this moment. Thank you to my teammates for this moment. Thank you to this organization for this moment right here. I will remember it for the rest of my life.”

“Thank you to these five right here, who have grown up and been here for it all. We love you so much,” Kershaw continued. “I'm so thankful for all of you, and I know we're going to get one more next year, and I'm gonna watch just like all of you.”

The Dodgers now prepare for another championship run next season.