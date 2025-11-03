Thanks to a stuck ball, a broken bat, and a bang-bang double-play, the Los Angeles Dodgers are World Series champions, and while the confetti hasn't even been fully cleaned up from downtown, there's already talk of doing it all again next fall.

Need proof? Well, look no further than the championship-winning manager Dave Roberts, who used some of his time at the Championship Celebration at Dodger Stadium to drop a line from Pat Riley that perfectly summarized LA's goals in 2026.

“The last thing I'll say, I talked to a good friend in front of mine yesterday on the plane, and he gave me the okay to use this phrase,” Dave Roberts declared. “Pat Riley, what's better than two? Three!”

Goodness, a quote from Los Angeles Lakers legend Pat Riley? Now that is what you call some Mark Walter synergy.

When was the last time an MLB team won the World Series three times in a row? Well, that would be the New York Yankees back in 2000, who secured their third-straight Commissioner's Trophy with a Subway Series victory over the New York Mets.

Can Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts, and Blake Snell match up to what Derek Jeter, Mariano Rivera, Bernie Williams, David Justice, and Roger Clemens accomplished at the turn of the century, becoming MLB's new generational dynasty that 29 other fanbases love to hate? Only time will tell, but with Los Angeles buzzing after another World Series win, it's hard not to take Roberts at his word and believe in Dodgers Blue.