Los Angeles Dodgers star Kike Hernandez dropped the mic in an epic, unapologetic way Monday. Hernandez already spoke about how epic the series was. But he delivered a savage take about humbleness involving the Dodgers' dynasty after beating the Toronto Blue Jays in the World Series.

Hernandez took the mic in addressing the fans who filled Chavez Ravine. He started off by saying how his teammates have been pretty humble.

“But I think it’s time to talk that s—,” Hernandez began, drawing louder cheers.

He then dropped three F-bombs to draw more reactions.

“Everybody’s been asking questions about a dynasty. How bout three in six years? How about a back to back? Yes, we’re a mother-effin’ dynasty, baby…I want to take this time to apologize to absolutely f—ing nobody,” Hernandez bluntly said. “The three-time champ does whatever the f— he wants!”

Did Dodgers' Kike Hernandez troll a notable Blue Jays fan?

Hernandez withstood two extra innings contests and a Game 7 to capture another ring. And he and the Dodgers needed to pull it off down 3-2 and facing the loud fans at Rogers Centre.

The Blue Jays drew their own celebrities out for the WS — notably city superfan Drake. The Hip-Hop and R&B musician drew attention for the L.A. versus Toronto matchup by posting a past photo of him having dinner near the Dodgers' dugout.

But Nike remade the Dodgers' “I Love L.A.” ad with a Kendrick Lamar twist. Hernandez then joined in on piling on Drake.

“It’s October’s Very Own,” Hernandez said, referencing a famous quote from Drake.

But then the outfielder referenced the popular Drake/Future track “Big Rings.”

“This really big team that has a lot of really big rings,” Hernandez blurted out, drawing raucous cheers.

Hernandez pounded five total hits against Toronto — including pounding a solo home run in Game 5 for L.A.. He even got plowed down by Andy Pages in a crucial outfield catch with the bases loaded — ultimately leading to the Dodgers' clinching Game 7 win.

Pages looked unapologetic in bulldozing his teammate for the catch. But then Hernandez trolled Drake and dunked on being humble with no apologies.