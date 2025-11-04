Many tagged the Minnesota Timberwolves as one of the top contenders in the Western Conference after back-to-back trips to the conference finals. But so far, they have yet to find a consistent rhythm.

They visited the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on Monday, looking to notch back-to-back wins after beating the Charlotte Hornets, 122-105, on Saturday.

The Timberwolves, who are still playing without Anthony Edwards due to a hamstring strain, held a slim lead, 63-59, at halftime.

In the third quarter, the team got a huge boost from Rudy Gobert after his emphatic slam off a nifty dish from Julius Randle.

RUDY GOBERT MEAN SLAM 😤pic.twitter.com/s6a1BanB6i — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 4, 2025 Expand Tweet

The bench definitely enjoyed that one.

Article Continues Below

Gobert has been chastised for not being aggressive on offense, but he has often stated that he knows his role. He's been one of the league's top defenders for years, helping the Timberwolves remove their laughingstock tag.

Since he was traded to Minnesota in 2022, the team has exponentially improved, underscoring his worth. Last year, the front office rewarded Gobert with a three-year, $110 million contract extension.

But while the four-time Defensive Player of the Year is mainly known as a rim protector, he can also score when needed. Who could forget his double-double of 27 points and 24 rebounds to eliminate the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 5 of their first-round series in the playoffs last season?

Before facing Brooklyn, Gobert was averaging 9.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks.

As of writing, the Timberwolves are still leading the Nets in the fourth quarter. Gobert has tallied 13 points, eight rebounds, and one block.