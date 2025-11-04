Magic Johnson knows all about waving at crowds in a championship celebration. He did it five times with the Lakers, but on Monday he joined the Los Angeles Dodgers parade. Including grabbing photos with the city's newest rising star: World Series Most Valuable Player Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

In a lengthy post on the social media website X, formerly Twitter, the Dodgers' part-owner called Yamamoto a “Dodgers great” while detailing the joyous occasion.

“Had a great time today in my 12th Championship parade! What made it so special is the fact I got to enjoy it with my beautiful wife Cookie and my two grandchildren Gigi and Avery! We were hanging out with Dodger great and World Series MVP pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto,” Johnson posted.

He then delivered his thanks to the 52,000 who came out to fill Dodgers Stadium.

“Thank you for saluting the players, manager Dave Roberts, and the entire ownership group. Thank you thank you thank you!!” Johnson shared.

Magic Johnson among notable Los Angeles stars for Dodgers celebration

Johnson joined the rest of the ownership group, Roberts, and the players in holding their newest celebration.

The NBA legend and L.A. icon wasn't the only notable city star in the vicinity.

Actor, comedian and lifelong Dodgers fan Anthony Anderson helped introduce the 2025 champs. Anderson, who starred in the ABC sitcom “Black-ish” plus had a supporting role in the Oscar winning film “The Departed.” proudly wore his Dodgers jersey. He even shouted out “Not Like Us” to the crowd — helping troll Blue Jays fan Drake with the famed Kendrick Lamar song.

Anderson wasn't the lone celebrity with a role in the celebration. Roberts called out rapper/actor/director Ice Cube to bring out the '25 WS trophy. Cube drove onto the field in a 1965 Chevrolet Impala adorned in Dodgers colors.

The Dodgers provided multiple viral moments on Monday — from Kike Hernandez shouting expletives to Blake Snell joining the “6-7” craze.

The franchise now envisions becoming the first L.A. franchise since Johnson's Lakers to win three straight titles — a feat that last happened in the late 2000s.