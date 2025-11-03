Yoshinobu Yamamoto stunned the Los Angeles Dodgers fans during the Monday World Series victory parade. The Most Valuable Player Yamamoto thanked his fans, but with a new touch.

He addressed fans in English — and without needed an interpreter this time.

“We did it together. I love the Dodgers, I love Los Angeles,” were among the words the pitching ace said the near sold out crowd inside Dodgers Stadium.

"We did it together. I love the Dodgers. I love Los Angeles." WS MVP Yoshinobu Yamamoto delivers a warm message to the Dodger Stadium crowd

But he also dropped these big words that drew the biggest applause from Dodger Blue.

“Losing is not an option,” Yamamoto told the crowd.

Yamamoto hit a historic run during the WS in leading L.A. past the Toronto Blue Jays.

Notable marks Yoshinobu Yamamoto hit with Dodgers in World Series run

Yamamoto sparked “GOAT” conversations that started with manager Dave Roberts after securing the title.

The right-hander helped even the series in Game 2 by pitching the entire game in L.A.'s win. He saved the Dodgers again in Game 6 to even the series 3-3. Then he capped off the back-to-back titles by coming in for relief duty in Game 7 — forcing the double play to cap the victory.

Yamamoto entered Randy Johnson territory after securing the second straight title for L.A.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto is the first pitcher since Randy Johnson in 2001 to win 3 games in the same #WorldSeries! pic.twitter.com/fNk6mOkbeh — MLB (@MLB) November 2, 2025

He also made Japanese history: Joining New York Yankees legend Hideki Matsui as the second WS MVP of Japanese decent.

Yamamoto allowed one hit in 2.2 innings pitched while striking out one batter. George Springer became the one to swing-and-miss facing the No. 1 pitcher during that epic Game 7.

Yamamoto joined Shohei Ohtani, Clayton Kershaw, Kike Hernandez, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman as Dodger stars who addressed the crowd inside Chavez Ravine.

The 27-year-old delivered one epic moment after another during the 2025 run. But he capped it off by showing a rare side of him — in addressing the Dodgers without needing Japanese dialect.