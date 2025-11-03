The Los Angeles Dodgers pulled off an instant classic World Series comeback, winning Game 7 to repeat as champions. And Yoshinobu Yamamoto capped a dominant postseason by piling up three wins in the Fall Classic.

Roki Sasaki also had a memorable postseason run, seamlessly transitioning to the Dodgers’ closer role. But Sasaki likely won't be following in Shohei Ohtani’s footsteps as a two-way star.

Facing a simulated Yamamoto in the batting cage, Sasaki got a taste of what Toronto Blue Jays’ batters experienced in the World Series. The rookie hurler was overwhelmed by a virtual Yamamoto as he struck out and nearly fell over after coming up empty with a big hack.

Roki Sasaki struck out against a simulated Yoshinobu Yamamoto in the cages 😭 📹: RokiSasaki/IG pic.twitter.com/s2p96DXiNZ — MLB (@MLB) November 3, 2025 Expand Tweet

Yoshinobu Yamamoto shines on baseball’s biggest stage

Yamamoto proved an unsolvable problem for the Blue Jays. Over two starts and three appearances, he allowed just two runs in 17.2 innings and posted a minuscule 0.679 WHIP, winning World Series MVP honors.

Article Continues Below

Yamamoto became the first pitcher to throw back-to-back complete games in the postseason since 2001. He went the distance for the second time in Game 2 of the World Series. The Dodgers’ ace took the mound again in a must-win Game 6 and delivered six strong innings for LA.

Despite throwing 96 pitches the previous day, Yamamoto vowed to be ready if called upon in the winner-take-all finale. The second-year All-Star once again came through, tossing another 34 pitches and blanking the Blue Jays through 2.2 innings.

Will Smith’s go-ahead solo homer in the 11th put the Dodgers up 5-4 and Dave Roberts stuck with Yamamoto, trusting his top starter to close out the Fall Classic. Yamamoto worked around a leadoff double and a walk, escaping a jam in the bottom of the 11th inning. He earned his third World Series win and the Dodgers repeated as champs.

With a strong starting rotation featuring Yamamoto, Ohtani and Blake Snell in place for the playoffs, Roberts moved Sasaki to the bullpen. The rookie righty made MLB history by earning his first three career saves in the postseason.

Sasaki made two World Series appearances in his new role, throwing 2.2 scoreless innings. But the Dodgers likely won’t be calling on him to pinch-hit when the team attempts a three-peat in 2026.